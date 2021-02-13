ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
Bangladesh 296 all out in second West Indies Test

  • The West Indies won the first Test of the two-match series by three wickets.
AFP 13 Feb 2021

DHAKA: Bangladesh were all out for 296 runs in their first innings of the second Test against the West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Rahkeem Cornwall completed his maiden five-wicket haul to finish with 5-74 as the West Indies bowled out Bangladesh an hour into the final session of the third day to take a 113-run lead in the first innings.

Liton Das made highest 71 runs for Bangladesh while Mehidy Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim added 57 and 54 runs respectively.

The West Indies won the first Test of the two-match series by three wickets.

West Indies Bangladesh second

