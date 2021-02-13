Karachi is the city of Pakistan Navy, says Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Karachi is the city of the Navy.

"I welcome you in the city of Navy and invite you to find some time from your exercises and visit historical sites of the city," he said at the Banquet Hall of the Chief Minister's House here on Friday evening while addressing a reception he hosted for the heads of foreign delegations attending Aman-2021.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Navy for hosting Aman Exercise-2021 in which 45 countries are participating.

"I am glad to receive you here and feel proud to be the host of Aman Exercise in the city of Karachi," he said.

Shah said that the province of Sindh was rich in resources, and it had one of the largest coal deposits in the world besides having vast renewable energy corridors to meet power requirements of the country.

"If we use our fossil fuel and renewable resources to generate electricity we would become one of the few countries to export electricity," he said.

The chief minister said that Karachi was generating around 70 percent revenue of the country.

"It had some law and order problems in the 1990s, but with the support of our people we have restored peace in the city, and now it is thriving in all the sectors, including trade and commerce, social and educational and sports and recreational," he said.

Shah said that new industrial estates were being established near Karachi and other areas.

"We are also running various cadet colleges with the support of Pakistan Navy and Pak Army," he said and hoped that the Aman exercises would be a great experience for all the delegations from the 45 participating countries.

