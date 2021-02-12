ANL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.98%)
Tokyo's key Nikkei index closes lower

  • Toyota climbed 3.48 percent to 8,413 yen after it announced plans to sell electric vehicles in the US market, seen as a key step in its shift towards EVs.
AFP 12 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index closed lower Friday on profit-taking after four days of rallies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.14 percent, or 42.86 points, to 29,520.07, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.16 percent, or 3.06 points, at 1,933.88.

"The Nikkei saw weak trade with sentiment dominated by a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the weekend," said senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities.

The dollar fetched 104.83 yen, against 104.74 yen in New York late Thursday.

Toyota climbed 3.48 percent to 8,413 yen after it announced plans to sell electric vehicles in the US market, seen as a key step in its shift towards EVs.

Its rivals were lower, with Honda dropping 3.55 percent to 3,019 yen and Nissan dipping 3.87 percent to 627.7 yen.

Oil developer Inpex ended up 1.26 percent at 723 yen after it announced a better-than-expected full-year operating profit forecast.

