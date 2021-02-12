ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
UET, Agriculture University Peshawar ink MoU

Recorder Report 12 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar and the University of Agriculture, Peshawar inked a Memorandum of Understanding here on Thursday. The objective of MoU was to work together for their mutual benefits in the field of "Artificial Intelligence intervention in Smart Environment and its impact on human and crop health and other fields in future." The MoU was signed by Dr Gul Muhammad, Director National Centre for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) and Dr Anwar Ali Shad, Chairman Agriculture Chemistry Department, Agriculture University, Peshawar.

Addressing on this occasion, Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain said that UET aim is to provide intelligent and sustainable solutions in smart environment, sustainable agriculture and resilient communities. He further added that our agreement with Agriculture University is aligns with our objectives, as together, we can make the agriculture sector more sustainable by using Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Artificial Agriculture which will help agriculture sector to increase production, reduce costs and improve returns.

Prof Dr Said Wahab, Pro-VC Agriculture University said that this venture will help us collaborate in the direction to cope with climate change, food security, malnutrition and agriculture development through AI. Artificial Intelligence is the cry of the day that will equip traditional farming systems, he added.

Dr Gul Muhammad, Director NCAI, gave away a brief presentation on AI and Smart and artificial Agriculture and highlighted the significance of the MoU.

He said that trough this MoU, NCAI UET Peshawar will provide technical support to Agriculture University projects to enhance crop growth and production.

