Pakistan
938 health workers vaccinated against coronavirus: Health Deptt
- The Health department said that initially the vaccine is being provided to health workers in the most coronavirus affected districts of the province.
11 Feb 2021
PESHAWAR: The vaccination of frontline health workers in war against coronavirus pandemic is underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where as many as 938 health workers have been vaccinated against the infectious disease.
According to the provincial Health department, 342 health workers were vaccinated in five hospitals of the provincial capital, 276 in Swat and 99 in Mardan. Similarly, 66 in Nowshera, 79 in Kohat and 54 in Abbottabad have been vaccinated.
