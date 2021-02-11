ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper hovers near eight-year high as Chinese holiday starts

  • The start of the Chinese holiday kept trading activity low, with benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) flat at $8,299 a tonne.
  • The more the price moves up in the very short term the bigger the fall will be in the second half of this year.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

LONDON: Copper took a breather on Thursday as Chinese markets closed for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday after four days of rapid gains that lifted prices to their highest in eight years, with analysts expecting tight supplies to push the rally further.

The start of the Chinese holiday kept trading activity low, with benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) flat at $8,299 a tonne by 1154 GMT after reaching $8,327.50 on Wednesday for its highest since February 2013.

Many analysts forecast a multi-year bull run as demand outpaces supply, though Gianclaudio Torlizzi, a partner at consultant T-Commodity, said the market may be getting ahead of itself.

"The more the price moves up in the very short term the bigger the fall will be in the second half of this year," he said. "The $7,000 level will be retested. If it goes to $9,000, that will be a good opportunity to short."

STOCKS: Copper inventories in warehouses registered with the LME and Comex exchange are falling, with LME stocks near their lowest since 2005 at 73,500 tonnes.

Inventories in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses fell in January to their lowest since 2011 before rising slightly to 78,571 tonnes.

SPREAD: Cash copper has flipped to a premium against the three-month contract, pointing to tight supply of nearby metal. The premium hit $17.50 a tonne this week before slipping to $3.50.

CHILE SUPPLY: Rough seas and a shortage of containers have bogged down shipments of copper cathodes from Chile, the world's largest producer, and could continue to slow exports.

MARKETS/DOLLAR: Global shares rose for a ninth day whilel the dollar ended a run of weakness that had helped metals by making them cheaper for non-US buyers.

TIN: The premium for cash tin over the three-month contract briefly surged to $3,000 at tonne, more than double its level on Wednesday, pointing to an acute shortage of metal.

Benchmark tin was flat at $23,315 a tonne, near 7-1/2 year highs.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was up 0.1% at $2,081 a tonne, zinc rose 0.9% to $2,750, nickel fell 0.2% to $18,630 and lead was 0.2% down at $2,092.

LME copper copper market copper products copper mine

Copper hovers near eight-year high as Chinese holiday starts

FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters