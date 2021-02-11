Markets
Philippine central bank keeps key rate at record low, as expected
- The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility at a record low of 2.0%, as predicted by all 13 economists in a Reuters poll.
11 Feb 2021
MANILA: The Philippine central bank left key interest rates steady on Thursday, as expected, saying current monetary policy settings were appropriate as inflation is still expected to stay firmly within target over the policy horizon.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) kept the rate on the overnight reverse repurchase facility at a record low of 2.0%, as predicted by all 13 economists in a Reuters poll.
‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement
Philippine central bank keeps key rate at record low, as expected
FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK
Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan
Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit
Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP
Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016
Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit
US backs Japan concerns on China ships
Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call
Read more stories
Comments