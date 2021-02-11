ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
PM to visit Sri Lanka on 23rd

Ali Hussain 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka from February 23rd to hold talks with Sri Lankan leadership on issues of mutual interests, enhancing cooperation in various areas, including trade and economy as well as regional and international issues.

Diplomatic sources told Business Recorder that the two-day visit from February 23-24 is a bilateral visit to be undertaken on the invitation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa which was due last year, but could not happen due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Khan will hold meetings with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

In the talks, the sources said that Prime Minister Khan and Sri Lankan leadership will exchange views on various issues of mutual interest and the two sides are also expected to sign various pacts for enhancing cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, investment, defense cooperation, and people-to-people contacts.

“Historically, Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoy a good and cooperative relationship and the two countries cooperated [with] each other in difficult times,” a diplomatic source said, adding that the forthcoming visit of the prime minister will further help strengthen the bilateral ties.

The prime minister during his visit will also address the Sri Lankan parliament.

