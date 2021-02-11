ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Chinese delegation, SU VC agree to work together

Recorder Report 11 Feb 2021

HYDERABAD: A Chinese delegation headed by the director of the Chinese Confucius Institute, Karachi University, Zhang Xiao Ping, called on the vice chancellor, University of Sindh, Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, and discussed with him initiating of Chinese language courses and research collaboration here on Wednesday.

Both the academic heads agreed to work together in the field of research and provide the researchers with the opportunity to learn mutually from each other’s experiences.

Zhang Xiao Ping, who led the Chinese 10-member delegation in the meeting, briefed the vice chancellor, University of Sindh, about the language courses they are offering at Confucius Institute, Karachi University, and Cadet College Petaro.

He said that Chinese language courses were being offered in Karachi and Petaro for the Sindhi youth where the SU students could also join.

“We will provide them with a facility of pick and drop and accommodation but the trainees will bear the cost of the books themselves,” he said.

On the occasion, the vice chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the physical classes for teaching Chinese language at present could not be started due to coronavirus pandemic. However, he said the research collaboration could be undertaken with Confucius Institute and Chinese Universities.

Earlier, the Chinese delegation visited SU’s Area Study Center and discussed with the director of the center, Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani, research collaborations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus pandemic Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Zhang Xiao Ping Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani

Chinese delegation, SU VC agree to work together

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

NA speaker distances himself from controversial video

Grade 1 to 16 employees: Govt ready to notify hike in salaries: Rashid

Protesting govt employees teargassed

Ogra allows SNGPL to raise average price of gas

Massive increase in Discos’ tariffs allowed

FBR issues new system for electronic IT refunds

Bank deposits jump 16pc YoY

Startups, fintechs and exports: SBP notifies revisions in chapter 20 of FE Manual

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.