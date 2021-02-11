Chinese delegation, SU VC agree to work together

HYDERABAD: A Chinese delegation headed by the director of the Chinese Confucius Institute, Karachi University, Zhang Xiao Ping, called on the vice chancellor, University of Sindh, Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, and discussed with him initiating of Chinese language courses and research collaboration here on Wednesday.

Both the academic heads agreed to work together in the field of research and provide the researchers with the opportunity to learn mutually from each other’s experiences.

Zhang Xiao Ping, who led the Chinese 10-member delegation in the meeting, briefed the vice chancellor, University of Sindh, about the language courses they are offering at Confucius Institute, Karachi University, and Cadet College Petaro.

He said that Chinese language courses were being offered in Karachi and Petaro for the Sindhi youth where the SU students could also join.

“We will provide them with a facility of pick and drop and accommodation but the trainees will bear the cost of the books themselves,” he said.

On the occasion, the vice chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the physical classes for teaching Chinese language at present could not be started due to coronavirus pandemic. However, he said the research collaboration could be undertaken with Confucius Institute and Chinese Universities.

Earlier, the Chinese delegation visited SU’s Area Study Center and discussed with the director of the center, Dr. Mukesh Kumar Khatwani, research collaborations.

