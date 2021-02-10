Pakistan
Shafqat Mehmood clarifies confusion over SNC
- Schools are free to teach any additional material or even additional subjects," says the Minister.
- The single national curriculum is set to be implemented across the country from the next academic year, due to begin in August 2021.
10 Feb 2021
Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has issued a statement to clarify things about the Single National Curriculum (SNC).
The minister took to twitter on Wednesday stating that the SNC "prescribes minimum learning standards i.e. the core curriculum".
"Schools are free to teach any additional material or even additional subjects," he tweeted.
The other thing the minister clarified was that schools are in no way restricted in their use of books so long as the text complies with the SNC.
It is worth to mention here that, the single national curriculum is set to be implemented across the country from the next academic year, due to begin in August 2021.
