Markets
Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes wheat in tender
10 Feb 2021
HAMBURG/CAIRO: Jordan's state grains buyer purchased 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in a tender which closed on Wednesday, traders said.
It was bought from trading house Ameropa at an estimated $270.50 a tonne c&f for shipment in the first half of September, they said.
Three other trading houses participated in the tender, CHS which offered $273.43 a tonne c&f and Nibulon which offered $274.20 tonne c&f. The price offered by Cerealcom Dolj was not disclosed.
