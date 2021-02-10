Pakistan
Pakistan congratulates UAE leadership, people over successful Mars mission
- UAE’s first mission to Mars reached the red planet and entered orbit on Tuesday after a seven-month, 494 million km journey.
Pakistan on Wednesday congratulated the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the success of the Emirate’s Mars mission.
According to a statement released by the foreign office on twitter, the successful Mars mission was a testament to the vision of the UAE leadership, and pride for its people, as well as Muslim Ummah.
This makes the UAE the fifth space agency to reach the planet. The programme is part of the Emirate’s efforts to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil.
The UAE Space Agency even has a plan for a Mars settlement by 2117.
