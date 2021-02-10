ANL 29.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
ASC 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 98.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
DGKC 120.41 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.36%)
EPCL 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.34%)
FCCL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.69%)
FFBL 26.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
HASCOL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
HUBC 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 27.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
KAPCO 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.51%)
PAEL 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.25%)
PPL 92.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.48%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.34%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.44%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.99%)
TRG 123.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.82%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (37.01%)
BR100 4,991 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (0.08%)
BR30 25,749 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-0.01%)
KSE100 46,644 Decreased By ▼ -30.48 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,474 Decreased By ▼ -12.28 (-0.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wheat output to surpass 27mn tons mark in current season

  • The Crop sowing in Punjab recorded 2.6 percent growth, Sindh 2 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochsitan 1 percent respectively.
APP Updated 10 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Local wheat output is likely to surpass 27 million tons mark during current season, which would be sufficient to fulfill the domestic requirements of staple food as well as for keeping strategic reserves to meet the future needs.

The estimated output of grains during the season would not only help to keep the domestic demand and supply at smooth, it would also help reduce the reliance on the imported wheat and save precious foreign exchange .

The Provincial Crop Reporting Services have so far reported healthy crop position across the wheat producing areas in the country, revealing that set targets for the current season would be met.

"It was expected that surplus output of wheat would be achieved during the coming harvesting season, if the other condition (weather) remained same," said Food Security Commissioner in Ministry of National Food Security and Research Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Gopang.

Talking to APP, he said that wheat production targets for current season were fixed at 27 million tons as against the 25.249 million tons of the total output of last season, adding that last year wheat crop was effected due to torrential rains during the crop harvesting time.

He informed that Provincial Crop Reporting Services from all four provinces have reported that wheat crop was on positive trajectory as not any pest or other disease attack reported.

However, he said that meteorological office had forecast above normal rains in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the end of March, 2021 as wheat production targets in the province was fixed at 1.7 million tons.

The wheat output in Punjab was fixed at 20 million tons, Sindh 4 million tons and Balochistan was assigned to produce about 1.3 million tons of the grains during current Rabi season to tackle with the local consumptions.

He informed that per-capita wheat consumption in the country was estimated at 115 kg per annum, adding that strategies were formulated to adjust accommodating average 500,000 to 600,000 additional population every year.

It is worth mentioning here that wheat crop during Rabi 2020-21 were cultivated over 9.120 million hectares as against 9.807 million hectares of last year.

The wheat sowing had registered 3.56 percent increase as compared the cultivation of same period of last year and sowing targets were achieved by 99.023 percent.

The Crop sowing in Punjab recorded 2.6 percent growth, Sindh 2 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochsitan 1 percent respectively.

Wheat

Wheat output to surpass 27mn tons mark in current season

Army to deploy C-130 aircraft to find missing K2 climbers

All sectors contributed in Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19: CJCSC

Govt committed to provide support, social protection to poor segments: PM Imran

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters