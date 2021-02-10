Pakistan
Govt introducing different apps to improve performance of police department: Buzdar
- He said we are trying our level best to provide justice to people at grass roots level.
10 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is introducing different apps to improve performance of police department.
Addressing at inaugural ceremony of National Conference on Citizen-Centric Policing in Lahore on Wednesday, he said we are trying our level best to provide justice to people at grass roots level.
