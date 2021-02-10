ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
ASC 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.58%)
AVN 99.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.44%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 121.70 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.46%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.39%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
HASCOL 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
HUBC 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KAPCO 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.73%)
PAEL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
POWER 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.16%)
PPL 93.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.83%)
PRL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.69%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.52%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
TRG 123.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.81%)
UNITY 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (29.92%)
BR100 5,004 Increased By ▲ 16.83 (0.34%)
BR30 25,821 Increased By ▲ 69.64 (0.27%)
KSE100 46,721 Increased By ▲ 46.04 (0.1%)
KSE30 19,510 Increased By ▲ 23.28 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China blue-chips scale over 13-year high on recovery cheer; Hong Kong up

  • The Hang Seng index added 1.7% to 29,988.72 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.8% to 11,807.38.
Reuters 10 Feb 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks advanced in the last trading session before the Lunar New Year holiday, with the blue-chip index scaling a more than 13-year high on Wednesday as investors cheered a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

** The CSI300 index rose 1.7% to 5,781.43 points at the end of the morning session, the highest since Oct. 18, 2007, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.0% to 3,640.65 points.

** For the holiday-shortened week, CSI300 climbed 5.4%, while SSEC added 4.1%. The A-share market will be closed from Thursday through Feb. 17, and resume trading on Feb. 18, 2021.

** China's factory gate prices rose in annual terms in January for the first time in a year, as months of strong manufacturing growth pushed raw material costs higher. The producer price index rose 0.3% from a year earlier, the fastest pace of increase since May 2019.

** Also helping sentiment, worries eased of an abrupt policy shift amid recent tight liquidity conditions, after the latest lending data.

** China's new bank loans leapt to new highs in January, boosted by seasonal demand, while broad credit growth slowed, as the central bank walks a tightrope between supporting a recovering economy and rising debt risks.

** "We believe the equities market would benefit from the positive signal after expectations-beating social financing data," analysts at Ping An Securities said in report, adding cyclical sectors and export firms would benefit from the outlook of a recovery both at home and abroad.

** The Hang Seng index added 1.7% to 29,988.72 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.8% to 11,807.38.

China stocks China's factory Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 index rose

China blue-chips scale over 13-year high on recovery cheer; Hong Kong up

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters