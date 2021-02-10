ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.51%)
ASC 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.58%)
AVN 99.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.44%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 121.70 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.46%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.39%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
FFL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
HASCOL 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
HUBC 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
JSCL 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
KAPCO 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.73%)
PAEL 40.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
POWER 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.16%)
PPL 93.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.83%)
PRL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.09%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.69%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.52%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.58%)
TRG 123.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.81%)
UNITY 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (29.92%)
BR100 5,004 Increased By ▲ 16.83 (0.34%)
BR30 25,821 Increased By ▲ 69.64 (0.27%)
KSE100 46,721 Increased By ▲ 46.04 (0.1%)
KSE30 19,510 Increased By ▲ 23.28 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

  • Imran says Pakistan Democratic Movement is supporting a corruption-friendly system
  • Corrupt politicians use their political power to make money to purchase bureaucrats, media & other decision-makers to consolidate their power & rob nation’s wealth: PM
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 10 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Reacting over leaked videos of PTI lawmakers involved in horse-trading during Senate polls 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the “cycle of corruption and money laundering is a sordid tale of our political elite”.

In a series of twitter messages, Imran: “The videos showing the shameful way in which politicians buy & sell votes in Senate reflects the total destruction of the nation’s morality by successive ruling elites as they drowned the nation in debt.”

He said that corrupt politicians first spend money to come into power and then they use their political power to make money to purchase bureaucrats and other decision-makers “to consolidate their power and rob nation’s wealth.”

“Corrupt politicians use their political power to make money to purchase bureaucrats, media & other decision-makers to consolidate their power & rob nation’s wealth – money laundering it into offshore accts/ foreign assets/palatial residences abroad,” he stated.

The premier maintained that Pakistan Democratic Movement is supporting a corruption-friendly system, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stop cycle of corruption and money laundering.

“This is what the PDM cabal wants to now protect by supporting a corruption-friendly system. We are determined to stop this cycle of corruption & money laundering that is debilitating the nation,” he pointed out.

On February 9, a video surfaced which exposed the horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018 by some party lawmakers who could be seen as counting bundles of currencies and hiding it inside the bag. After investigation, the said PTI lawmakers were expelled from the party by the central leadership.

PM Imran tweets PTI lawmakers horse trading 2018 Senate polls cycle of corruption and money laundering

Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law

Qureshi assures Chilean FM that all possible efforts are being taken to trace missing K2 climbers

Govt-IPPs deal: Rs800bn saving projected

One killed, four wounded in US health clinic shooting

North Korea stole $300m in crypto to fund nukes: UN experts

Bitcoin pushes closer to $50,000, global stocks mixed

State oil firms risk wasting $400bn as energy shift speeds up

Govt asks SSGC to divert gas to FFBQL

Setting up of provincial regulators: Nepra chief gives his consent

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters