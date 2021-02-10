Leaked videos show shameful act of politicians buying, selling votes in Senate, says PM

(Karachi) Reacting over leaked videos of PTI lawmakers involved in horse-trading during Senate polls 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the “cycle of corruption and money laundering is a sordid tale of our political elite”.

In a series of twitter messages, Imran: “The videos showing the shameful way in which politicians buy & sell votes in Senate reflects the total destruction of the nation’s morality by successive ruling elites as they drowned the nation in debt.”

He said that corrupt politicians first spend money to come into power and then they use their political power to make money to purchase bureaucrats and other decision-makers “to consolidate their power and rob nation’s wealth.”

“Corrupt politicians use their political power to make money to purchase bureaucrats, media & other decision-makers to consolidate their power & rob nation’s wealth – money laundering it into offshore accts/ foreign assets/palatial residences abroad,” he stated.

The premier maintained that Pakistan Democratic Movement is supporting a corruption-friendly system, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will stop cycle of corruption and money laundering.

“This is what the PDM cabal wants to now protect by supporting a corruption-friendly system. We are determined to stop this cycle of corruption & money laundering that is debilitating the nation,” he pointed out.

On February 9, a video surfaced which exposed the horse-trading during Senate elections in 2018 by some party lawmakers who could be seen as counting bundles of currencies and hiding it inside the bag. After investigation, the said PTI lawmakers were expelled from the party by the central leadership.