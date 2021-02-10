FTSE 100 flat

LONDON: London’s export-heavy FTSE 100 index traded flat on Tuesday as gains in mining and energy stocks countered a stronger pound, while data showed that a nationwide lockdown hurt consumer spending in January.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was unchanged, with energy and mining stocks being the top performers. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.1%.

The pound jumped to a near 34-month high as the dollar languished near its lowest in a week.

The retail index fell 0.5% after surveys showed British consumer spending plunged at the fastest rate in seven months.

However, the online share of British grocery sales hit a record 16% in January, up from 8% in the same month last year, driven by increased demand during the country’s third COVID-19 lockdown, industry data showed.

The FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 33% from its March 2020 lows, led by a raft of stimulus, but a surge in infections and widespread lockdowns recently have slowed economic growth. The index has also lagged its US and European peers, which are up 75% and 47%, respectively.

Britain is also mulling tougher testing of people arriving from abroad while they self-isolate, in its efforts to defend against new variants of the virus.

Homebuilder Bellway Plc rose 3.5% after it reported strong demand for new homes, as low lending rates and a temporary cut in stamp duty boosted activity in the sector.

Ocado Group fell 1.5% and was one of the top drags on the FTSE 100, even as the online grocer and technology group reported a 69% increase in 2019-20 core earnings.