World
Mongolia approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19
- Mongolia granted the vaccine an emergency use authorisation without conducting its own clinical trials.
- Pharmaceutical firm Mongol Emimpex Concern LLC supported the process.
09 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday that Mongolia had approved its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for domestic use, becoming the 23rd country to do so globally.
Mongolia granted the vaccine an emergency use authorisation without conducting its own clinical trials. Pharmaceutical firm Mongol Emimpex Concern LLC supported the process, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.
