PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan reacting to a leaked video of PTI lawmakers said that his government was determined to "stop the cycle of money laundering and corruption".

A video clip making rounds on social sites, was around the time of the Senate elections 2018, earlier today, showing a couple of PTI MNAs allegedly taking money from former MPA of the PPP, Mohammad Ali Bacha.

The prime minister blamed the "ruling elites" for coming into power and making money to purchase decision-makers, bureaucrats and the media to "consolidate their power and rob nation's wealth.

"The videos showing the shameful way in which politicians buy & sell votes in Senate reflects the total destruction of the nation's morality by successive ruling elites as they drowned the nation in debt. Cycle of corruption & money laundering is a sordid tale of our pol elite:" he tweeted.

"They spend money to come to power & then use this pol power to make money to purchase bureaucrats, media & other decision-makers to consolidate their power & rob nation's wealth - money laundering it into offshore accts/ foreign assets/palatial residences abroad," he tweeted.

Furthermore, Khan said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement wanted to protect a "corruption-friendly" system.

"This is what the PDM cabal wants to now protect by supporting a corruption-friendly system. We are determined to stop this cycle of corruption & money laundering that is debilitating the nation," he tweeted.