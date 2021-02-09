ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Canadian dollar lags other G10 currencies as oil rally stalls

  • Canadian dollar falls 0.2% against the greenback.
  • Loonie touches its strongest intraday since Jan. 27 at 1.2712.
  • Price of US oil decreases 0.8%.
  • Canadian bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened against its US counterpart on Tuesday as oil and stocks consolidated recent gains, with the loonie pulling back from its strongest intraday level in nearly two weeks.

US stock index futures dipped as investors moved to the sidelines a day after Wall Street closed at all-time highs, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, pulled back from near 13-month highs.

US crude prices were down 0.8% at $57.53 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2759 to the greenback, or 78.38 US cents.

The loonie was the only G10 currency not to gain ground against the greenback. Earlier in the session, it touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 27 at 1.2712.

The US dollar was firmly pinned at a one-week low as an overnight slide in US Treasury yields raised doubts on the outlook for the greenback against the backdrop of a looming US fiscal stimulus package.

Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane is due to speak on Wednesday which could offer some clues on the interest rate outlook. Some strategists expect the central bank to scale back its bond purchases as soon as April.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve in sympathy with US Treasuries. The 10-year fell about 1 basis point to 1.002% after touching on Monday its highest intraday level since March last year at 1.027%.

Canadian Dollar US stock index futures US crude prices G10 currencies

Canadian dollar lags other G10 currencies as oil rally stalls

PDM wants to protect 'corruption-friendly' system: Imran Khan

PM Imran directs to remove KP law minister after horse-trading video

Pakistan reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since October

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters