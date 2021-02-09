ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper at one-month high on stimulus hopes, soft dollar

  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 1% to trade at $8,118 per tonne.
  • Its a macro-driven story for copper at the moment. Market participants are euphoric and equities are at record highs.
Reuters 09 Feb 2021

LONDON: Copper hit a one-month high on Tuesday due to a weaker dollar, optimism over a $1.9 trillion stimulus package and tight supplies of the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 1% to trade at $8,118 per tonne by 1130 GMT. This was its highest since Jan. 8 when it hit its strongest level since 2013 at $8,238.

"Its a macro-driven story for copper at the moment. Market participants are euphoric and equities are at record highs, pushing commodities up," said Daniel Briesemann, an analyst at Commerzbank, adding that the weaker dollar was "another tailwind for copper".

DOLLAR: The dollar languished near its lowest in a week, while the United States prepared to pass a potential $1.9-trillion stimulus package in a few weeks.

A weaker dollar makes copper, priced in the US greenback, more attractive to global buyers.

STOCKS: Total copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses climbed 1,475 tonnes to 76,050 tonnes but are still hovering near their lowest since Dec. 2005.

Cancelled inventory -- stock earmarked for delivery -- was high at 28% and fuelled concerns over a tight LME market.

SPREADS: The premium for cash copper over the three-month LME contract, at about $13, is at its tightest since September.

Inventories of copper on Comex and the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) are also near their lowest in years.

POSITIONING: Speculators have trimmed their net long positions in copper futures from recent highs.

CHINA LOANS: China's new bank loans leapt to new highs in January boosted by seasonal demand, while broad credit growth -- an important leading indicator for metals demand-- slowed.

OTHER PRICES: Aluminium rose 1.3% to $2,054 per tonne, zinc added 1.3% to $2,685, lead gained 0.7% to $2,087, tin eased 0.1% to $23,045 while nickel climbed 1.2% to $18,385.

Copper LME copper copper rate copper products Copper Mines

Copper at one-month high on stimulus hopes, soft dollar

Govt will ensure transparency, end horse-trading in upcoming Senate polls, says Umar

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters