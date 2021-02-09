ANL 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
ASC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.99%)
ASL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
AVN 99.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-3.26%)
BOP 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
DGKC 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.38%)
EPCL 47.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.45%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.61%)
HUBC 91.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.22%)
JSCL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 44.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.23%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
MLCF 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
POWER 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 94.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.29%)
PRL 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.35%)
TRG 124.02 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.33%)
UNITY 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 4,987 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,751 Increased By ▲ 39.51 (0.15%)
KSE100 46,675 Decreased By ▼ -47.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,487 Decreased By ▼ -13.26 (-0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

'Spectacular' Tsitsipas unstoppable against Simon

  • Tsitsipas got off to a flyer, dominating the baseline rallies to take the first set in just 25 minutes as Simon, 36, floundered.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

MELBOURNE: Impressive fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas stormed past Frenchman Gilles Simon for the loss of just four games to kick off his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title in emphatic fashion Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Greek overwhelmed the veteran 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 on Rod Laver Arena to set up a second round clash with Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis, who cruised past South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo.

"I obviously wasn't expecting it to come so easy, it was a great match from my side," he said, to good-natured jeers from the crowd.

"I think I played a spectacular match from the beginning to the end.

"My level is good so far, I feel good with my service game, I'm returning really well, so I think I get the upper hand from the very beginning, which gives me a lot of confidence."

Tsitsipas got off to a flyer, dominating the baseline rallies to take the first set in just 25 minutes as Simon, 36, floundered.

He didn't let up in the second, pushing the Frenchman around the court with his groundstrokes and capitalising on Simon's weak second serve.

Simon, in his 15th Australian Open and quarter-finalist in 2009, did his best to delay the inevitable but he could not stop the fired-up Greek wrapping up the match in just 92 minutes.

Some of Tsitsipas' most exciting moments in his short career have come at Melbourne Park, stunning Roger Federer en route to the semi-finals in 2019 before being beaten by Rafael Nadal.

He only managed the third round last season, falling to Milos Raonic in straight sets, with a deeper run on his mind this year.

Kokkinakis is next up, a player he has often practised with.

"He seems like he's in good shape and I'll be taking him seriously," he said of the Australian, who also has Greek heritage.

Tsitsipas, the first Greek to break into the top five, warmed up for opening Grand Slam of the year at the ATP Cup, winning both his singles matches as he beat Alex de Minaur and Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets.

He is bidding to become the youngest Australian Open men's singles champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Gilles Simon

'Spectacular' Tsitsipas unstoppable against Simon

Efforts to find missing K2 climbers halt due to harsh weather

All eyes on Washington as Trump second impeachment trial starts

Just after GameStop frenzy, Reddit raises over $250mn in funding

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters