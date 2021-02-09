ANL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
NBP branches in Bangladesh, Afghanistan to be closed

  The meeting was informed that 23 branches of the bank were established in various countries.
Ali Ahmed 09 Feb 2021

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has decided to shut down its branches in Bangladesh and Afghanistan amid losses.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee informed that there are five branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in the South Asian Region and approval was taken to close two branches one in Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The meeting was informed that the NBP branches at Jalalabad and Bangladesh were facing persistent losses. Additionally, approval is also being sought for closing the NBP branches at Chittagong and Dhaka as well.

The meeting was informed that approval was taken from the Ministry of Finance, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and the relevant regulator.

The meeting was informed that 23 branches of the bank were established in various countries.

