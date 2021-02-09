ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
Pakistan

National coronavirus death tally reaches 12,026: NCOC

Abdul Rasheed Azad 09 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The national coronavirus death tally has crossed 12,000 mark and reached 12,026 as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday reported 59 more Covid-19 deaths.

According to the NCOC, Pakistan during the past 24 hours tested positive 1,037 more people for Covid-19, taking the national tally to 555,511, since the pandemic’s outbreak in February 2020.

The NCOC data said that countrywide 1,260 more patients recovered from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours taking the national tally to 511,502, which is 90 percent recovery ratio.

At present, the country has 31,983 active Covid-19 patients.

Pakistan since the coronavirus outbreak has carried out a total of 8,224,869 Covid-19 tests and has equipped 631 hospitals with the Covid-19 facilities.

At present 2,253 coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals across the country. Around 265 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-19 affected person was on ventilator in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) and Balochistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 30 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 28 percent, Peshawar 27 percent, and Lahore 35 percent.

Some 32,149 tests were conducted across the country the other day, including 9,136 in Sindh, 11,809 in Punjab, 5,859 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,283 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 546 in Balochistan, 331 in G-B, and 185 in the AJK.

