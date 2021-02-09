PNSC management undertakes timely crew changeover on 9 vessels

KARACHI: During the ongoing second wave of Covid-19, the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) management has undertaken timely crew changeovers on its 9 out of 11 vessels.

Though the Pandemic restrictions have become more stringent due to severity of second Covid wave, PNSC was able to effect crew change using all its resources and efforts including deviations in vessels’ voyage plans to arrive homeport Karachi, where possible.

In addition, crew changeovers have been conducted at the foreign ports of Cristobal, Panama; Mongla, Bangladesh; Istanbul (Turkish Strait), Turkey and Fujairah, UAE.

As many as 12 out of 23 x crewmembers onboard MV MULTAN were due for changeover after having completed their employment contract by end Dec 20. The crewmembers requested for extension in employment contract to complete their tax period and same was graciously approved by the PNSC management. MV MULTAN is on time charter and is presently transiting through China, South Korea and Russia for cargo loading and discharging as part of regular routine operations. It may be highlighted that the crew change at foreign ports is executed through a Shipping Agent as per procedures in vogue. Soon after completion of tax period, the agent at Korea was approached for crew change; however, he declined due to Pandemic restrictions.

The next port was call was Nokhodka, Russia, therefore the Charter Agent at Russia was approached for crew change, who expressed his inability to undertake the same. Another agent was asked and he conveyed willingness for crew change adhering to the Pandemic protocols. Visa endorsement from Russian Embassy/ Consulate General in Pakistan was required for sign on of joining seafarers for which an invitation/ clearance letter from Russian Immigration Authorities is a mandatory requirement. The agent was asked to arrange for the same; however, he forwarded an invitation letter issued by his agency rather than immigration authorities at Russia as the Immigration Authorities invitation/ clearance letter takes about two months in issuance process.

Visas for joining seafarers were applied and Russian Consulate at Karachi was requested for visa endorsement. The Consul General was personally approached keeping in view the time constraints. Despite concerted efforts made by PNSC management visas were declined in the absence of Clearance/ invitation letter from Russian Immigration Authorities. Now the Honorable Russian Ambassador in Pakistan has been requested to grant visas to Pakistani seafarers to enable crew change at Russian port Nakhodka. Crew change onboard MV MULTAN is already our top priority and will be executed on first available opportunity. PNSC management is not leaving any stone unturned for timely crew change on its vessels. The PNSC’s efforts are reflective of the value which PNSC management attaches to the safety and wellbeing of its seafarers.

Over 53000 merchant vessels carrying more than 1.6 million crew members operate worldwide. Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) manages a fleet of 11 vessels including 06 Tanker Vessels (Aframax & LR1) and 05 Bulk Carriers operated by around 300 Pakistani seafarers at one time.

In the maritime industry, crew change is a regular/ cyclic process after completion of employment contract.

In the prevailing pandemic environment, the issue of crew change has been declared a global challenge and has been a matter of grave concern for global shipping community as port state restrictions and the lockdowns imposed by port states led to overstay of seafarers onboard vessels and having their contracts extended until their sign off.

While ensuring timely changeover, the crew was incentivized through additional remuneration over and above the regular salaries.

The families of seafarers were also kept regularly posted about the situation/ progress.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021