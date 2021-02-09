RINSTRA, Walee sign agreement to train 400,000 new content creators

ISLAMABAD: RINSTRA, Pakistan’s first short-form digital media platform on Monday signed a partnership with Walee, Pakistan’s first AI-driven, largest and fastest influencer marketing and social commerce platform, to engage and train 400,000 new content creators and generate a creative economy of Rs 4.8 billion.

The partnership will provide entrepreneurship opportunities, training and content-generation competitions to upskill creators across Pakistan’s digital media ecosystem. In this connection, a signing ceremony was held here on Monday.

Walee, powered by Techlets (Pvt) Ltd is Pakistan’s fastest growing influencer marketing and social commerce platform with more than 50,000 users across 250 cities.

In a mutually-beneficial collaboration for all stakeholders, RINSTRA will work with Walee’s growing content creators for digital storytelling and help enable them to monetise their work.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr Adil Akhtar, chairman and co-founder of RINSTRA Technologies said that we are excited to partner with Walee on this new innovative endeavour which will set a new precedence for the creative economy in the country.

We are confident this partnership will encourage Pakistani artists to express their creativity and digital storytelling, and create new dimensions of entrepreneurship that do not exist in Pakistan. We aim to enable all Pakistani talent across the globe through creative arts, regardless of their location.

Ahsan Tahir, Founder and CEO of Walee and Techlets, said that the Covid lockdowns drove record high digital content consumption with Pakistan’s overall internet traffic increasing by 25 percent. With mobile-accessible users crossing a hundred million this year, we must grow our digital creative community to benefit from growing global audiences.

With RINSTRA, we can help promote and showcase our creative talent while monetising their work.

By boosting new and growing income sources from the arts, we aim to contribute further to Pakistan’s digital economy.

For the collaboration, RINSTRA will engage content creators in multiple thematic video competitions to drive innovative, entertaining and educational monetised content, while creating a cultural force that will lead to jobs of tomorrow.

On the occasion, Amir Jahangir, Co-founder and CEO of RINSTRA said that Pakistan’s creative industry is about to witness an unprecedented opportunity, not limited to metros and urban Pakistan but cover the peri-urban and the interiors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021