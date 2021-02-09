World
White House expects lawmakers' coronavirus aid ‘mark up’ will track closely to Biden's plan
- Psaki added that conversations continue on the formula for determining who receives individual cash relief, and that the final determination is up to Congress.
09 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: The White House expects the House of Representatives to track closely to President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief plan as it marks up its latest round of legislation to blunt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but expects lawmakers will tweak some elements, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
