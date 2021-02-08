Ghana 2020/21 cocoa arrivals up 2.3pc from last season: COCOBOD

ACCRA: Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 610,674 tonnes as of Jan. 14 since the start of this year's harvest on Oct. 1, up from 596,019 tonnes the previous season, figures from Ghana cocoa marketing board COCOBOD showed on Monday.

G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.

Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, according to COCOBOD's forecast.