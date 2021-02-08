Markets
Ghana 2020/21 cocoa arrivals up 2.3pc from last season: COCOBOD
- G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.
- Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, according to COCOBOD's forecast.
08 Feb 2021
ACCRA: Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 610,674 tonnes as of Jan. 14 since the start of this year's harvest on Oct. 1, up from 596,019 tonnes the previous season, figures from Ghana cocoa marketing board COCOBOD showed on Monday.
G&S is cocoa that has been quality checked and sealed in bags by COCOBOD and is ready to be shipped.
Cocoa production in Ghana is expected to reach 800,000 tonnes this season, according to COCOBOD's forecast.
Army has nothing to do with politics, those encouraging such talks should first provide evidence: DG ISPR
Ghana 2020/21 cocoa arrivals up 2.3pc from last season: COCOBOD
Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather
PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi
China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces
SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple
India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts
Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours
Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM
Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts
14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off
Read more stories
Comments