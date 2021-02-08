LME copper may rise into $8,096-$8,200 range this week

SINGAPORE: LME copper may break a resistance at $8.19 per tonne and rise into a range of $8,096-$8,200 this week, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis.

The metal has completed a correction from the Jan. 8 high of $8,238 around a support at $7,727. The correction was driven by a wave 4, which is expected to be reversed by the current wave 5.

A bullish wedge has been confirmed. It signals a continuation of the uptrend. A drop from the current level may be limited to $7,908.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.