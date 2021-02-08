COVID jab mandatory for pilgrims intending to perform Hajj

(Karachi) As part of new guidelines in wake of coronavirus pandemic, it has been made mandatory for the pilgrims intending to perform Hajj to get COVID shots, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, an estimated 200,000 people from Pakistan will go for the religious obligation this year. They need to be administered the Covid-19 dose before their departure to Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrims going for Hajj from all over the world will be vaccinated against coronavirus in their own countries. Hajj will be performed in the month of July this year.

Meanwhile, the process of receiving applications for Hajj scheme at official level in Pakistan will begin this month while the flight operations for the purpose will start late May or early June.

The authorities will set up vaccination centres in major cities of the country to administer shots to the pilgrims.

Earlier, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Muhammad Saleh Benten said that Saudi Arabia received about 100,000 pilgrims from abroad after the resumption of Umrah service for foreign pilgrims since November 1, 2020.

He said that the ministry is working on operational plans to welcome the month of Ramadan and studying the developments related to the next Hajj season with the concerned authorities.

He stated that the Kingdom has worked to implement an integrated strategic plan for Hajj and Umrah with preventive plans and precautionary measures to allow the performance of Umrah in limited numbers in several precise phases.