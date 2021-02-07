Govt wants to discourage horse trading practice in Senate elections: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said the incumbent government wants to conduct the upcoming Senate elections through open voting to discourage the horse trading practice.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the open voting was also mentioned in the Charter of Democracy which was signed by former Prime Ministers Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, to conduct the Senate elections through open voting, but now their leaders are denying and doing politics on the issue.