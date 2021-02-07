Pakistan
Cold and dry weather expected in most parts of country
- Cold weather is expected in upper parts and north Balochistan.
07 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Met office has forceast that on Sunday, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.
Monday
Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.
Past 24 Hour Weather
Cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.
Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperature’s (°C): Leh -12, Astore -09, Gupis -08, Skardu, Anantnag -07, Kalam, Rawalakot, Srinagar, Pulwama -05, Bagrote, Quetta, Gilgit and Parachinar -04.
