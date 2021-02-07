World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8,616: RKI
07 Feb 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,616 to 2,284,010, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.
The reported death toll rose by 231 to 61,517, the tally showed.
