Capital witnesses sharp increase in crimes

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital witnessed a sharp increase in various types of crimes including robbery, snatchings at gunpoint, and carjacking during the last week.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, over 20 cases of various types of theft, robbery, snatchings at gunpoint, over 15 cases of car lifting, four cases of kidnapping, and two cases of murder were reported to different police stations of the city during the last week.

The most active areas for the criminal gangs were within the limits of Koral, Ramna, Karachi Company, Industrial Area, Sihala, Lohi Bher, Khanna, Golra, and Bhara Kahu police stations.

Motor vehicle thieves stole a bike (RIW-1606) belonged to Waqas Riaz, lifted a bike (RIL-3784) belonged to Sheraz Tariq, and stole another bike (applied for registration) belonged to Rahmees.

In the same period, Karachi Company police station registered six car lifting cases and four cases of robbery.

Motor vehicle thieves stole a bike (BCN-123) belonged to Mohammad Bilal, and lifted a bike (AZM-012) belonged to Ahsan Raza.

Industrial Area police station registered three cases of snatching, and robbery at gunpoint during the last week.

Three cases including snatching at gunpoint and robbery, and car lifting were reported to Sihala police station during the last week.

During the period under review, Lohi Bher registered one case of auto theft, a case of murder, and three cases of robbery.

In the same period, two cases of robbery and auto theft were reported to Shalimar police station; two cases each of robbery were registered at Tarnol police station; Sabzi Mandi police registered two cases of robbery, while Aabpara police station registered one case of kidnapping, and a case of snatching at gunpoint.

Islamabad Rural Zone police arrested 10 outlaws including five proclaimed offenders and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession.

A massive crackdown has been launched against anti-social elements and drug peddlers to make Islamabad a crime-free city, the SSP (Operations) said in a statement.

According to a police statement, SP (Rural-Zone) Rana Abdul Wahab constituted special police team under the supervision of SDPOs including SHOs along with others.

The teams successfully apprehended 10 outlaws including five POs from various areas of the rural zone.

They were identified as Zaafran, Zahid Mehmod, Qaisar, Hanif, Tanveer, Shahid, Naveed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Aqib Mehmood, Tahir, and Mara Khan, and recovered 1.130 kilogram hashish and five pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

SSP (Operations) Syed Mustafa Tanvir has appreciated the performance and asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and rid the society from such menace.

The SSP also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

He said the performance in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.

The Islamabad police arrested 27 outlaws including eight proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, heroin, wine, stolen valuables, and weapons from their possession.

Following the directions of SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, all Zonal SPs and officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

Koral police arrested Pasheem Khan and recovered one 9mm pistol from him.

Khanna police arrested accused Tufail and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Karachi Company police arrested three accused Misbaha-Ullah, Jaber and Riaz and recovered 20 wine bottles, and 140gram heroin from their possession.

Ramna police arrested accused Aziz and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Industrial Area police arrested Kaleem and Asif and recovered one 12 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Noon police arrested accused Deen Muhammad and recovered 505 gram hashish from him.

Golra police arrested accused Raisat Ali and recovered 120gram heroin from him.

Sihala police apprehended 415gram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

During special crackdown against absconders, Aabpara, Tarnol, Ramana, Khanna, and Koral police teams nabbed eight proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various areas of the city.

