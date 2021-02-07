ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Retired employees: Salaries of Sindh CM, Principal Secy to be stopped if benefits not released: SHC

RECOrDER REPORT KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has declared that salaries of Chief Minister as well as Principal...
07 Feb 2021

RECOrDER REPORT

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has declared that salaries of Chief Minister as well as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Sindh would be stopped if the pension-related benefits of retired employees of market committee, Khairpur were not released.

According to written order of a division bench of SHC released on Saturday, court took up the plea of petitioners, employees of market committee Khairpur against non-release of their pension-related benefits.

The order stated that Additional Advocate General (AAG), Sindh filed statements on behalf of Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Sindh and Secretary, Agriculture Supply & Prices, Sindh along with some documents.

Comments were also filed on behalf of Secretary Finance, Finance Department, Sindh. Copies of the same were provided to Counsel representing the Petitioners. AAG, Sindh sought more time to take efforts for releasing of funds/pension-related benefits, in favour of the petitioners, who are retired employees of market committee. Court granted two weeks as a last chance on the request of AAG, Sindh.

Court declared that in case of failure to release the pension-related benefits to the petitioners, salaries of Chief Minister, Sindh as well as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Sindh shall be stopped; besides, this Court will consider that what role can be played by the Governor Sindh, in this regard. Court adjourned the hearing till February 23, 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SHC Sindh High Court salaries AAG

Retired employees: Salaries of Sindh CM, Principal Secy to be stopped if benefits not released: SHC

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Fazl, Maryam voice opposition

PM for academia-market linkages

Renegotiated govt-IPPs pacts: ECC, CCoE all set to accord final approval tomorrow

PM, Sheikh Mohamed discuss ties, Covid-19

Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tractors, trucks block India’s roads as farm protests widen

Palestinian territories: ICC paves way for war crimes probe

China’s space probe sends back its first image of Mars

Presidential Ordinance: Corporate sector IT exemptions may be withdrawn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.