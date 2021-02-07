Retired employees: Salaries of Sindh CM, Principal Secy to be stopped if benefits not released: SHC

RECOrDER REPORT

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) has declared that salaries of Chief Minister as well as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Sindh would be stopped if the pension-related benefits of retired employees of market committee, Khairpur were not released.

According to written order of a division bench of SHC released on Saturday, court took up the plea of petitioners, employees of market committee Khairpur against non-release of their pension-related benefits.

The order stated that Additional Advocate General (AAG), Sindh filed statements on behalf of Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Sindh and Secretary, Agriculture Supply & Prices, Sindh along with some documents.

Comments were also filed on behalf of Secretary Finance, Finance Department, Sindh. Copies of the same were provided to Counsel representing the Petitioners. AAG, Sindh sought more time to take efforts for releasing of funds/pension-related benefits, in favour of the petitioners, who are retired employees of market committee. Court granted two weeks as a last chance on the request of AAG, Sindh.

Court declared that in case of failure to release the pension-related benefits to the petitioners, salaries of Chief Minister, Sindh as well as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Sindh shall be stopped; besides, this Court will consider that what role can be played by the Governor Sindh, in this regard. Court adjourned the hearing till February 23, 2021.

