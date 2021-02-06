Japanese shares rally

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended more than 1% higher on Friday, following Wall Street's rally overnight, driven by upbeat earnings from domestic firms and expectations of a large US stimulus package. Nikkei share average jumped 1.54% to 28,779.19. The broader Topix gained 1.38% at 1,890.95.

Japanese automakers jumped, with Mazda Motor surging 18.52% after cutting its loss forecast, making it the biggest gainer in the Nikkei index. Mitsubishi Motor jumped 8.13% and Nissan Motor gained 7.51%. NTT Data jumped 9.63% after Nomura Securities raised its target price on the information network builder's stock.