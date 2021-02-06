PR completes trial run on KCR track

KARACHI: Prior to connecting the 14 kilometre long track from City Station to Orangi with the operational KCR route, Pakistan Railways Karachi carried out an operational trial of a running train Friday that was concluded swiftly.

Relevant officers of Karachi division and engineers from KCR project participated in the operational trial.

Officials said the trial train smoothly moved to-and-fro between City and Orangi stations. A 30 minutes break near Sher Shah was a major part of examining the operational parameters.

Before the KCR operational trial the Karachi division has also concluded the trial run from 1238 feet/359 metre long Chinna Creek bridge connecting Keamari with City Station enroute Karachi Bunder Road commonly called KBX yard.

