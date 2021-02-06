PML-N invites applications for Senate polls

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has invited applications from those interested in contesting the upcoming Senate elections on the ticket of the PML-N.

The PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the candidates should submit a form before February 15. The application along with filled form and Rs 50,000/- bank draft in the name of PML-N should be sent to the PML-N Secretariat at 180-Model Town, Lahore.

Moreover, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Asif underwent a special medical check-up at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021