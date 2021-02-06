World
Greece tightens some lockdown curbs to stem spread of COVID-19 infections
- Under the new curbs, authorities brought forward by three hours a nighttime curfew in metropolitan Athens, where about half of the country's population lives.
06 Feb 2021
ATHENS: Greece on Friday tightened lockdown restrictions in parts of the country including Athens in a bid to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic after a rise in infections in recent days.
Under the new curbs, authorities brought forward by three hours a nighttime curfew in metropolitan Athens, where about half of the country's population lives, and in other high-infection areas during weekends.
PM Khan says he will continue to raise voice for Kashmiris, till they get freedom
Greece tightens some lockdown curbs to stem spread of COVID-19 infections
Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM
Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS
China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report
Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO
Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations
Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen
Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today
Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted
Read more stories
Comments