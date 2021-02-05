Business & Finance
Nigeria's banks barred from cryptocurrency transactions
- The bank directed institutions to identify individuals and entities transacting in or operating in cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems and immediately close their accounts.
05 Feb 2021
LAGOS: Nigeria's banks and financial institutions are barred from dealing in or facilitating transactions in cryptocurrencies, the central bank said in a circular on Friday.
The bank directed institutions to identify individuals and entities transacting in or operating in cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems and immediately close their accounts.
It warned that banks that fail to act could face "severe regulatory sanctions."
PM Khan says he will continue to raise voice for Kashmiris, till they get freedom
Nigeria's banks barred from cryptocurrency transactions
Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM
Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS
China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report
Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO
Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report
WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations
Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen
Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today
Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted
Read more stories
Comments