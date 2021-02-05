ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore futures rise on post-Lunar New Year demand optimism

  • After the holiday, Widnell said "leading indicators will be the pace at which warehouses restock steel, rebounding blast furnace capacity utilization rates, and slower arrivals of Australian and Brazilian iron ore - all of which should be price supportive".
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

China's iron ore futures vaulted to a one-week high on Friday, putting the benchmark contract on track for a weekly gain, buoyed by expectations of improved demand for the steelmaking raw material after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange jumped 5.2% to 1,014.50 yuan ($156.63) a tonne by 0330 GMT, after earlier hitting a one-week high of 1,017 yuan.

It has gained 3% this week, after three consecutive weekly losses.

On the Singapore Exchange, iron ore rose 0.2% to $153 a tonne. Spot iron ore in China jumped to $157 a tonne on Thursday, from $150 a day before, SteelHome consultancy data showed.

Weekly Chinese steel inventory data released on Thursday to "select" institutional clients showed that the growth in warehouse stocks had far outpaced those held by domestic steel producers, said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

"Traders of the DCE and SGX-listed iron ore futures contract perceived this data to be bullish for underlying physical demand," he said.

"It suggests COVID-19 afflicted steel supply chains are returning to normal and local blast furnaces may soon start to lift capacity utilization rates to meet stimulus-fuelled steel demand for 2021."

Asian iron ore markets are likely to be quiet in the next two weeks, with physical and derivatives traders expected to be away as top steel producer China celebrates the Lunar New Year with a week-long holiday beginning on Feb. 11.

After the holiday, Widnell said "leading indicators will be the pace at which warehouses restock steel, rebounding blast furnace capacity utilization rates, and slower arrivals of Australian and Brazilian iron ore - all of which should be price supportive".

Coking coal jumped 4% while coke climbed 2.8%.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.6%, hot-rolled coil added 2.1%, stainless steel rose 0.1%.

China's Dalian Commodity Exchange iron ore steelmaking iron ore futures

Iron ore futures rise on post-Lunar New Year demand optimism

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Approval of draft law deferred by CCLC

RLNG prices increased

Govt’s power hike motion endorsed by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters