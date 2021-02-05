ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

  • The PM will also address a public gathering in Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
  • "Today, on this Kashmir Solidarity Day, we reaffirm our resolute support for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue to be subjected to an inhuman military siege and communications blockade since 5 August 2019," the PM said.
Aisha Mahmood 05 Feb 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit on Friday Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

PM Khan will also be addressing a public meeting in Kotli. The AJK chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has organised the event in Kotli. PTI’s regional president Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry told DAWN that the PM will not only express support and solidarity with the valiant Kashmiris struggling against oppressor India in the illegally occupied territory but also with the AJK people who have been braving Indian aggression along the LoC.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the PM said that we salute the unflinching resolve of Kashmiris in their valiant struggle for the right to self-determination, which was pledged to them by India, Pakistan, and the international community.

He further said that the latest attempts by India to further colonize Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by altering its demography and obliterating the distinct Kashmiri identity 'are reflective of a sinister design to convert the Muslim majority into a minority'.

"For its part, Pakistan will remain unshakable in its solidarity with the Kashmiri people until they realize their legitimate and inalienable right to self-determination, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions," PM said.

Last year on February 5, the premier had addressed the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad. This year, President Arif Alvi will be addressing the assembly session in Muzaffarabad today.

