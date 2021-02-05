ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
White sugar futures slip off highs

Reuters 05 Feb 2021

LONDON: White sugar futures on ICE slipped on Thursday as the market consolidated from a nearly four-year peak hit earlier this week, although supply tightness maintained support.

March white sugar was down 0.3% to $461.30 a tonne at 1424 GMT, having climbed on Tuesday to a peak of $470.40.

White sugar availability remains limited by robust demand and a shortage of shipping containers that has prompted those who need sugar to seek it on the exchange.

Dealers said a significant sell-off in sugar is unlikely near term, but further out prices could retreat as the upcoming harvest from top producer Brazil looms into view.

March raw sugar fell 1% to 15.87 cents per lb.

March New York cocoa rose 1% to $2,552 a tonne.

March London cocoa rose 0.9% to 1,738 pounds per tonne.

March arabica coffee slipped 2.3% to $1.2115 per lb.

The global coffee market should see a surplus of 5.26 million 60-kg bags in the 2020/21 season, the International Coffee Organization said in a report on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll see an arabica surplus of 8 million bags for 2020/21, though they expect prices to end the year at $1.35 per pound as the market moves to price in next season's deficit.

March robusta coffee fell 0.6% to $1,335 a tonne.

