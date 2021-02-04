ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
FM, Sri Lankan counterpart discuss bilateral matters, cooperation at multilateral fora

APP Updated 05 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena and discussed bilateral matters and cooperation at multilateral fora.

Foreign Minister Qureshi felicitated Foreign Minister Gunawardena on the occasion of the 73rd National Day of Sri Lanka and conveyed best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Sri Lanka.

Both sides underscored the importance of further strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation in all areas including political, trade and economy, and combating Covid-19 pandemic, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The importance of high-level exchanges, which were the hallmark of the bilateral relationship, was underscored.

The two Foreign Ministers also reaffirmed mutual support for each other in the regional and multilateral fora including South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the United Nations.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have excellent bilateral relations based on trust, mutual respect and close cooperation.

