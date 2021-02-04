'Is Rihanna Muslim?' Indians search Google for pop star's religion

(Karachi) A day after globally acclaimed pop star Rihanna tweeted a news article about the internet blockade in New Delhi amidst clashes between the protesting farmers and the police, Indians have started searching for the singer's religion on Google, News 18 reported on Thursday. Most Indians suspect Rihanna is a Muslim.

As per details, the pop icon became the subject of interest in India after her tweet in support of protesting farmers went viral on social media. “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest,” tweeted the ‘Don’t Stop The Music’ singer, who happens to be the fourth most-followed user on Twitter with more than 100 million followers.

Within minutes, Rihanna started to trend on social media and Google as people in India searched to find who she really was.

Search strings like ‘Is Rihanna Muslim?’ and ‘Rihanna religion’ stood out as people frantically tried to know if they could connect the pop-star’s religion to her tweet.

Some social media users opined that her tweet will highlight the ongoing farmers protest in India while the others called it “paid”.

However, many others criticised Rihanna over her tweet, saying that the pop star shouldn’t be talking about things she doesn’t know about.

Meanwhile, media reports revealed that Rihanna was raised in a Christian household in Barbados, and has been surrounded by the Christian faith ever since she was a child. Rihanna has in fact, spoken at length about her religion and her faith to Interview Magazine in 2019, mentioning how it started when she was younger.