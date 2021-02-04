KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 117,848 tonnes of cargo comprising 88,491 tonnes of import cargo and 29,357 tonnes of export cargo including 5,467 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargos of 88,491 tonnes comprised of 46,771 tonnes of containerised cargo; 5,442 tonnes of bulk cargo; 6,973 tonnes of wheat; 521 tonnes of soyabean and 28,784 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 29,357 tonnes comprised of 19,140 tonnes of containerised cargo and 10,217 tonnes of clinkers.

As many as 5,467 containers comprising of 3,778 containers import and 1,689 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 595 of 20’s and 1,383 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 207 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 295 of 20’s and 438 of 40’s loaded containers while 128 of 20’s and 195 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were three ships namely Kota Nilam, Darya Aum and Blue Ridge carrying containers, soyabean and canola respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were three vessels viz. OEL Kedarnath, Lime Galaxy and LMZ Phoebe carrying containers, tanker and clinkers respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely Nordic Callao carrying chemical expected to sail on Wednesday. There is one vessel viz. X-Press Bardsey carrying containers due to arrive on Wednesday while five vessels viz. Edison, A. Idefix, TRF Kobe, Lian Hua Song and Alondra carrying containers, chemical, iron ore and livestock respectively are expected to arrive on Thursday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 146,267 tonnes comprising 135,399 tonnes of import cargo and 10,868 tonnes of export cargo including 1,896 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 135,399 tonnes includes 37,728 tonnes of LNG; 69,100 tonnes of coal; 923 tonnes of gas oil; 2,286 tonnes of wheat; 263 tonnes of project cargo and 25,099 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 10,868 tonnes includes 10,868 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 1,896 containers comprising of 1,321 containers import and 575 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

There were two ships namely Century and Yufu Crown carrying project cargo and gas oil respectively sailed out to sea on Wednesday afternoon.

A total number of seven ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, project cargo, coal, wheat, LNG and gas oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as nine vessels viz. Athos, Serene Ocean, Doric Valour, Farah Louise, MG Kronos, BTG Kailash, African Loon, Dynamic-M and Mega-1 Crown carrying project cargo, steel coil, coal, soyabean, cement and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were six ships viz. MSC Roma, Serene Ocean, Doric Valour, African Loon, Loura and Mega-1 carrying containers, steel coil, cement, coal and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Wednesday.

There are two ships namely MSC Roma and Loura carrying containers and coal respectively due to arrive on Wednesday while three ships namely CMA CGM Butterfly, Josephine Maersk and MSC Pilar carrying containers are due to arrive on Thursday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021