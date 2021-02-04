KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 3, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,021.93 High: 5,048.11 Low: 5,008.35 Net Change: (+) 36.45 Volume ('000): 531,477 Value ('000): 24,817,434 Makt Cap 1,433,303,249,688 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,773.69 NET CH. (-) 24.59 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,828.68 NET CH. (+) 216.05 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,390.90 NET CH. (+) 28.72 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,142.32 NET CH. (+) 45.76 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,296.25 NET CH. (+) 58.04 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-February-2021 ====================================

