BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
04 Feb 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (February 3, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,021.93
High: 5,048.11
Low: 5,008.35
Net Change: (+) 36.45
Volume ('000): 531,477
Value ('000): 24,817,434
Makt Cap 1,433,303,249,688
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,773.69
NET CH. (-) 24.59
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,828.68
NET CH. (+) 216.05
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,390.90
NET CH. (+) 28.72
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,142.32
NET CH. (+) 45.76
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,296.25
NET CH. (+) 58.04
------------------------------------
As on: 03-February-2021
====================================
