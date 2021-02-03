ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble restrained by Navalny imprisonment even as oil prices climb

  • The rouble's gains were limited even as oil prices climbed higher. It traded at around 63.5 to the dollar when oil prices last hovered near current levels in February 2020.
  • The rouble was up 0.3% against the dollar at 75.99 and had gained 0.5% to trade at 91.29 versus the euro.
Reuters 03 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: Rising oil prices helped the Russian rouble to firm on Wednesday after two successful treasury bond auctions, but gains were capped following the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

A Russian court on Tuesday handed Navalny a 3-1/2-year prison sentence, straining ties with the West.

The rouble's gains were limited even as oil prices climbed higher. It traded at around 63.5 to the dollar when oil prices last hovered near current levels in February 2020.

By 1529 GMT, the rouble was up 0.3% against the dollar at 75.99 and had gained 0.5% to trade at 91.29 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 2% to $58.61 a barrel, a near one-year high.

"There is another complication for the stock market and the rouble in the face of yet another case against one of the opposition politicians who European and US embassies defend," said Otkritie brokerage, without using Navalny's name.

Russia's finance ministry said it would slash its foreign currency buying in February to 2.4 billion roubles ($31.6 million) worth of FX a day, a near three-fold decrease on the previous month.

"The finance ministry's unexpected (for the market) reduction in FX purchases in February will be a pleasant surprise for the rouble, given the heightened volatility of recent days and the impact of domestic political events," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko-Invest.

The finance ministry sold almost 20 billion roubles at two OFZ bond auctions on Wednesday, but cancelled a third due to a lack of bids. These bonds are popular among foreign investors for their lucrative yields.

Russian stock indexes were falling.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.8% to 1,387.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% lower at 3,348.7 points.

Russian rouble Alexei Navalny Rising oil prices

Russian rouble restrained by Navalny imprisonment even as oil prices climb

SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

Suspicious transactions case: IHC grants bail to Zardari on medical grounds

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins across Pakistan

Pakistan will continue to extend support to Kashmir cause: Qureshi

US 'alarmed' over Supreme Court's order to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house

Saudi Arabia suspends entry from Pakistan, 19 other countries from today

Kamala Harris' niece tweets in support of farmers protest in India

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund

Construction boost to put all allied sectors in train

Latin America and Caribbean top 600,000 Covid-19 deaths: AFP tally

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters