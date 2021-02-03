ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
PSX gains 353 points to close at 46,933 points

  • As many as 438 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 236 of them recorded gain and 184 sustained losses.
APP 03 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday continued with bullish trend, gaining 353.29 points, with positive change of 0.76 percent, closing at 46,933.63 points against 46,580.34 points on the last working day.

A total 616,309,447 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 468,062,486 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs29.503 billion against Rs23.261 billion previous day.

As many as 438 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 236 of them recorded gain and 184 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 59,324,500 shares and price per share of Rs4.49, Pak Refinery with a volume of 39,977,500 and price per share of Rs26.43 and Hascol Petrol with a volume of 32,782,976 and price per share of Rs12.69.

Mari Petroleum witnessed maximum increase of Rs98.91 per share, closing at Rs1533.98 while Indus Deying shares increased by Rs45.89 per share closing at Rs657.88.

AKD Capital recorded maximum decrease of Rs45.56 per share, closing at Rs561.98 whereas Island Textile was runner up with the increase of Rs44.94 per share, closing at Rs1800.

