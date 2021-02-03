SC takes notice of PM's uplift funds approval for lawmakers, warns of action if move found unconstitutional

(Karachi) Taking notice of approval of development funds for members of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa warned that legal proceedings would be initiated if the move is found to be in contravention of the law, local media reported.

The PM had approved development grant of Rs500 million to each lawmaker on January 27 during a meeting at the Parliament House. The grants were allotted under the sustainable development goals so that the lawmakers could carry out development schemes in their constituencies. The decision was taken after long-standing demands from the lawmakers for release of development funds.

During proceedings of the case, Justice Isa summoned the AG to apprise the court of the matter. "Is the release of the development funds by the prime minister in accordance with the Constitution, law and legal precedent?" he questioned.

Justice Isa asked AG Jawed to update the court on the issue based on the government's response. Justice Isa said if the release of funds is valid according to the Constitution and the law then "the matter will be closed". He added, however, that if it was in contravention of the law, then "action will be taken".

The AG responded he would update the court after receiving instructions from the government and further reassured that "whatever action is taken will be in the light of the law, Constitution and legal precedent."

Justice Isa said the matter would be referred to the Chief Justice for formation of a bench in case it warranted the initiation of legal proceedings.